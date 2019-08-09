Today's 21st-century classroom looks a lot different than it did 30 years ago. Across the state of Iowa, students are entering schools every day with various traumatic issues as well as heavy mental burdens created by the technology explosion of social media.
Because of this, when a student misbehaves in the classroom, many times it's a cry for attention. More often than not, any dramatic change in a student's behavior also signals a call for help. The student may also be seeking positive influences to help navigate and stand strong in the face of traumatic issues both in and out of school.
Our communities should reach out and support mental health by supporting and/or implementing mental health programs in our schools and communities to support positive learning environments in our classrooms. Additionally, adults both in and out of our schools can be influential models to help our students successfully cope with the pressures of today and the future. Terry Dahlquist, Sioux City