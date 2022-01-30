LETTER: Today's politicians don't understand armed conflict

Recently, I read from a foreign news source that Russian troops were instructed to say goodbye to their families in preparation for a six to nine month deployment to the Ukraine. The Russian people are NOT the enemies of the American people. We should not kill each other at the behest of political elites over some obscure border dispute that Americans neither understand or care about.

In the past, progressive politicians such as Paul Wellstone and George McGoven were vehemently anti-war. McGovern served in World War II and understood the destructive nature of armed conflict. Today's "Progressive" politicians are more concerned with photo opts and scoring political points with the lowest common denominator voter than actually performing acts of substance.

My only explanation for the lack of rational voices over this potential conflict is that the lives of American troops and the lives of the Russian troops don't matter to these fake progressives and their ilk. In Federalist Paper #57, James Madison outlines the type of people who should represent the American people in Congress. Nearly all of Congress today, both parties, fall dreadfully short of Madison's declarations. I believe President Biden has Nero's fiddle. -- Douglas Heeren, Spink, S.D.

