LETTER: Too few vaccinated threatens lives, health of local residents

A four-fold increase in actual COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County in the past three weeks. A nearly doubling of the positive tests in the same time frame. Iowa is approaching a 50% rate of the population receiving at least one or two vaccine shots administered. That translates to half of our eligible folks are not vaccinated.

To those that want to "wait and see," or believe it's their right not to vaccinate, I would say to them; Continue to wait and you will see more get hospitalized for days and weeks, a high percentage of those will die, schools and businesses just recovering will be negatively impacted again, hospitals will be maxed out again, nursing homes will see outbreaks and mortalities among the frail and elderly again.

The vaccinated folks can still get sick, we just are far less likely to be hospitalized or die. What about the rights of the vaccinated to return to some semblance of community health and safety and to live our lives and go about our business without the dark cloud and restrictions of a pandemic affecting every aspect of it? The quality of life for all and quantity of life for many, seems to rest in the hands of the unvaccinated, for now. -- James Coppock, Sioux City

