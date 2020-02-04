LETTER: 'Too good to be true'

These folks have apparently developed their campaign planks from various well-known entities. On economics, they have co-opted the practices of Santa Claus and the tooth fairy. The educational plank is clearly inspired by the Wizard of Oz's solution for the Scarecrow. Immigration policies are based upon having the Pied Piper located below our southern border and being sure he is northward bound. Tax policies are to be driven by locating the geese who laid the golden eggs and cooking them to feed the poor and homeless among us. Energy policies are to be patterned after Smoky the Bear, where all fire is to be outlawed and replaced by electricity generated without fuel of any sort.

One thing is certain - there is no such thing as a free lunch. So these programs will require tax burdens to bring them to fruition. Many of us listen to other voices than those alluded to above when it comes to taxation. James R. Cook said, "Taxes are a penalty on progress," while Milton Friedman denoted that, "We have a system that increasingly subsidizes non-work." Or, even more succinctly, Arther Lafter maintains that, "You have to be oblivious to common sense to believe that taxing people who do work and paying people who don't work results in more people working." These economists of note who have had decades of experience in observing our U.S. government practices might have latched on to some elements of truth not evident in current presidential political efforts. Hopefully, there are enough of we voters who possess common sense and realize that there are not enough rich people and corporations from which money can be taken to provide for the trillions of dollars of free stuff being promised by millionaires/billionaires who are running to become our next president.