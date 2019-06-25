We can’t pretend that the massive growth in wealth for the top 10 percent and in the top one percent of that ten percent came without extensive lobbying efforts in Washington to get even greater advantage in our society. Advantage that seeks to protect their wealth as much as to add to it.
At the same time we can’t pretend that the unrest present in our society isn’t about the fundamental inequality manifested in this process. The blue collar middle class fades and the American dream becomes harder to achieve for each succeeding generation. Small family businesses, family farms, the poor, the homeless, many of them veterans, and those with mental illnesses aren’t really a priority.
Politicians have become good at blurring the actual importance of this to the American people. The economy is treated by politicians as if the people matter, but in reality President Trump and too many politicians, right and left, do everything they can to add to and protect the wealth of those on top.
Federalist Papers number 51 says, “If men were angels no government would be necessary.” Meaning government is necessary to ensure justice and keep a level playing field.
When those in government itself fail to live up to this task, it is necessary to vote out of office those working to give advantage and protection to the very rich. The fact is the very rich are in charge and that needs to change. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City