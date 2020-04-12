LETTER: 'Totally astounded' at lack of physical distancing, mask use
LETTER: 'Totally astounded' at lack of physical distancing, mask use

Letters to the Editor

Needing to replenish our kitchen, we ventured from the sanctuary of our home on Wednesday. It was the first we had been out in more than a week.

When we got to the parking lot of one store in which we intended to shop, my wife and I commented to each other about the number of people going into the store and coming out not wearing any kind of face covering. My wife was diagnosed with Lupus quite some time ago and I did not want her going into the store. I put on my N95 mask (as a farmer I had purchased the mask some time ago to avoid breathing dust) and entered the store. Throughout the 30 to 45 minutes I was in the store, I was totally astounded at the number of people not physically distancing and not wearing some sort of facial protection. In my estimation of the numbers of people in the store, I would guess 80% did not have a mask on.

Covid-19 is and will be a problem for some time to come. George Cox, Hornick, Iowa

