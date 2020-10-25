 Skip to main content
LETTER: Training officer backs Kevin McCormick
Letters to the Editor

I am urging you to vote for Kevin McCormick for county supervisor. I was one of Kevin’s field training officers and later his immediate supervisor. I can attest to the fact that I have never met a more dedicated and professional law enforcement officer. Kevin saw the good in everyone and worked hard to better the lives of those in the community he swore to protect and serve. Kevin worked tirelessly to care for Siouxland’s youngest citizens from volunteering with various agencies such as the First Tee, searching for missing and trafficked juveniles, investigating crimes, and being a mentor for incarcerated juveniles. Kevin’s drive, and unbelievable work effort resulted him in being named officer of the year in 2014 and this year he was honored with the prestigious Enrique Camarena Award by the Federal Government for his dedication to fighting youth drug abuse.

Kevin does not need to give speeches on what he plans to do to make the county better once elected, because he has a proven record of already doing so. Don’t vote for a candidate with empty promises or who plans to fix things once elected. Vote for someone who has been making things better his entire life. I hope you join me in voting for my former co-worker and the nicest human being you will ever meet, Kevin McCormick for Woodbury County Supervisor. You would be foolish not to. Thank you for your time. Brad Bollinger, Sioux City

