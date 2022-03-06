LETTER: Troubled by efforts to ban controversial books

Reading with my daughter is a most cherished memory. Her early favorite stories were of horses and unicorns. She eventually learned only one was real. Fantasy did her no harm, although she reluctantly left it behind. She would later read science and history, but she never lost her passion for horses.

As a parent and teacher, I’m troubled by the recent talk of banning books such as Harper Lee’s "To Kill a Mocking Bird" or John Steinbeck’s "Of Mice and Men." There is a time and place for books such as these because they inform compassion for our fellow man.

Controversial books are best understood when read and interpreted under the guidance of an adult.

School librarians carefully select books to provide learning opportunities under the supervision of the school board. Classroom teachers help their students understand readings and point them into proper context. We ought to have faith in their work.

I encourage parents to read and discuss books with their children. This is a positive way of being engaged in your child’s education, strengthening family bonds, and guiding understanding. -- Mark Winegar, Vermillion, S.D.

