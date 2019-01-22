President Trump's words and actions with regard to Russia were and are so alarming that the FBI believed they had no option but to open a counterintelligence investigation into whether he is a Russian asset.
Did you get that? Our president might be a Russian asset.
Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley’s behavior in light of this information is despicable. Rather than acknowledge the legitimacy of this threat and act accordingly, they have:
* Declined to criticize his ill-advised trade war.
* Have been mum on his reported plans to withdraw from NATO.
* Seem bent on allowing him to choose his own investigator in Bill Barr. (Grassley’s questions in last week's hearing were laughably irrelevant in light of the threat Barr poses to law and order.)
* Voted against stopping the administration from dropping sanctions against Rusal, which were levied in response to Russia’s interference in our election.
Republicans have adopted the attitude that their constituents don’t care about whether Russia has compromised our president. I can assure them that is false. We care. Why don’t they?
Start treating the president as the threat to democracy that he is. - Kim Mathers, Sioux City