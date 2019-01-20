President Trump's transactional view of international relationships is dangerous both because of his lack of understanding on the need to work with our allies, but also in the way he presents himself in the world. He can’t be trusted, you can’t take anything he says at face value and expect to work with him based on what he has told you. This has been shown to be true both here at home with deals struck to keep the government open, only to have him renege on the deal in the last minute and throw everything into chaos, and internationally with his sudden announcement that we have defeated ISIS and are going to withdraw from Syria.
He has walked away from the leadership role our nation has had internationally for a better future for all nations through greater peace and justice. A president who can’t be trusted, and ignores allies while playing up to dictatorial adversaries, as if that is where he is most comfortable and fits best internationally, doesn’t bode well for our country.
He can whip up an angry mob with outrageous attacks on any person or entity that holds him accountable, but he can’t govern with integrity and he has made the world far more dangerous with his inept approach to foreign policy. We need leadership that makes us proud and that seeks the best in us and represents that here at home and internationally. - Jerry Eaton, Sioux City