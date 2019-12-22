LETTER: Trump is guilty - of trying to make America great again

He's guilty of trying to keep campaign promises like moving our U.S. embassy to Israel's capital city. He's guilty of nominating federal judges who will follow the Constitution instead of making law from the bench. He's guilty of having policies that are pro-jobs and business which in turn have produced the highest employment among blacks and Hispanics besides helping the stock market be positive for the past three years.

Yes, our president is guilty of getting the U.S. out of trade agreements that helped other countries while hurting American businesses. He is guilty of getting us out of climate agreements that put job and business killing regulations on the U.S. economy while allowing the world's biggest polluters to do nothing to improve the environment. He is guilty of getting a number of U.S. citizens released from the hands of foreign countries without releasing, in turn, dangerous terrorists back into society. He's guilty of lowering taxes for all Americans. He is also guilty of being probably the most pro-life president our country has ever had.