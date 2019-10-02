Why is our current president determined to bring back the days of smog in our cities, acid rain around the country, and hastening possible extinctions of some fauna and flora? Decreasing the gas mileage requirement on vehicles, allowing more coal to be in power plants, eliminating some rules on waterways and wetlands, allowing drilling in formerly protected areas and decreasing sizes of current national parks seems to me the goal here. Climate change is a whole other issue to those stated here. Jerry Hamilton, Sioux City
