President Trump has once again slapped farmers in the face, in the words of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, by allowing refineries to have RFS waivers.
The two U.S. senators from Iowa seem to have no clout when it comes to helping farmers in their state. If you are a young farmer, stop and think about who you vote for. The livelihoods of farmers dropped 16 percent in the last year alone. When farmers lose money, so do the towns and cities they live by. The recession already has hit the rural farm area. Don't let Trump bankrupt the country's farms. Julie Karrer, Lawton, Iowa