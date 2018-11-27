The significance of the Robert Mueller investigation is about Russian interference, not just in our election process, but in our society. And it will show that it has been going on for many years. I believe it might conclude that Donald Trump wasn’t a co-conspirator, but he was, and is, a willing pawn.
Vladimir Putin leads ongoing Russian efforts seeking to infiltrate, create, sow and feed division, polarization, hatred and violence in all leading Western democracies. Donald Trump isn’t a Republican, he isn’t a Democrat, he isn’t conservative, he isn’t liberal, he is an amoral egotist.
Trump is therefore the perfect pawn for Putin, using an American willing to feed red meat to his followers in rally after rally to inflame division, and polarization that inevitably leads to hatred and violence. This helps Putin fulfill his goals.
The truth is that the leader of the divisive polarizing politics seeking to undermine our democracy is in Russia. Donald Trump is just a simplistic, ego-driven pawn willing to feed a lack of trust and faith in our government, our institutions, our free press and our democratic election process that he thinks is only valid if he wins.
The Mueller investigation might not indict Donald Trump, but it will show just how effective Russia has been in infiltrating and inflaming our society with distrust, dishonor, polarization, hate and violence. The Mueller investigation could conclude that Trump and his followers are just the perfect pawns being used by Russia, not really co-conspirators. - Jerry Eaton, Sioux City