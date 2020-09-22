LETTER: Trump should make court decision 'efficiently and promptly'

With the passing of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it is the sole duty of the president of the United States to nominate someone who is immensely qualified to serve and fulfill that now-vacant role. The timing will always be politicized by the opposing party. The decision is and will be President Donald J. Trump's to make and it is imperative that he makes that decision efficiently and promptly so that the American people have someone in such a role to represent them.