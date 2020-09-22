 Skip to main content
LETTER: Trump should make court decision 'efficiently and promptly'
LETTER: Trump should make court decision 'efficiently and promptly'

Letters to the Editor

With the passing of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it is the sole duty of the president of the United States to nominate someone who is immensely qualified to serve and fulfill that now-vacant role. The timing will always be politicized by the opposing party. The decision is and will be President Donald J. Trump's to make and it is imperative that he makes that decision efficiently and promptly so that the American people have someone in such a role to represent them.

This is the natural course of life and so is choosing the replacement of said vacancy. The Supreme Court of the United States must remain strong. Jake Jungers, Sioux City

