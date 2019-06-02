In a May 6 USA Today op-ed, Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, describes the Tax Cut Jobs Act as "good policy," and distorts its benefits. Grassley stated, “One of the most-covered falsehoods being spread about tax reform,” as he calls the law, “is that it’s a middle-class tax hike.”
As Sen. Grassley knows, this leaves out important information. It’s true that most people at every income level receive something from the Trump tax law. The problem is that lawmakers designed the law to shower most of its benefits on the well-off. That point is not refuted by anything Grassley says.
Despite a lower unemployment rate, the bottom line is Iowa’s lowest paid wage-earners are still suffering. The top earners in Iowa pay the lowest share of taxes, while the lowest earners bear the largest share of the tax burden in the state. The richest 5 percent of Iowans are getting 44 percent of the benefits of the tax cut.
Some 71 percent of the benefits of the Trump tax law went to the richest fifth of Americans in 2018. About half went to the richest 5 percent, including nearly a quarter to the top 1 percent and a quarter to the next richest 4 percent.
Grassley’s op-ed accuses the Democrats of saying the majority of the tax cuts go to the wealthiest Americans, but Grassley himself fails to refute this in his op-ed, because the richest received an outsized benefit from the TCJA. Joann Sadler, Correctionville, Iowa