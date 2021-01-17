LETTER: Trump was major source of disinformation

One thing noticeably missing from The Journal's Jan. 10 editorial was the word, "Trump." Along with many others, I firmly believe that his White House was the major source of disinformation for the past four years. He was the source of the Big Lie about a rigged election for weeks before and after the election. He repeated the same lies over and over until his followers believed them to be true. He had tons of enablers including right-wing radio and tv personalities. Anyone who disagreed was "fake news."

Even U.S. senators like Cruz and Hawley should have been able to tell allegations from facts. There is no place for gossip on the Senate floor. Plus, I have not seen or read of any time that our representative, Feenstra, mentioned Trump's name. Sad. There was no evidence proving that the vote was rigged. Trump's own appointee, Chris Krebs, confirmed the security of the election. When you mention a problem with voting, the Journal opinion people also become enablers by giving tacit approval to those who would continue to "stop the steal." Surely, you must be aware that rioting and attempts to kidnap and/or kill people in office are not behind us. The one person who could have a major effect on stopping the carnage that "he alone could fix" is the same person whose name you left out: Trump. In reality, I don't believe that will happen. He doesn't have the character or principles to care about anybody but himself. - Arden Jasper, Sioux City