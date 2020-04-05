LETTER: Trump's world 'revolves around ratings'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In case some people haven't figured it out yet, President Trump picking fights with governors and reporters is an old reality show ploy to enhance viewership. People are inclined to tune back in to see how the fight is going.

As we all well know, Trump's entire world revolves around ratings, which he continued again recently by taking time to brag about the ratings of his press briefings about the coronavirus.

He took time to point that out in the midst of thousands of Americans dying. Jerry J. Kobs, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa