Unfortunately, District 4 Iowa residents will be subjected to two more years of Steve King.
Congratulations to J.D. Scholten for a bold run. It is hard to beat a Republican in District 4 Iowa when there are 70,000-plus more registered Republicans and when residents bury their heads in the sand over what is, in my view, King's bigoted rhetoric. Try again, J.D. Since Mr. King will, in my opinion, surely continue to do nothing and continue to spew racist comments, I believe you might be able to finally turn the tide.
Or maybe Steve King will decide not to run in 2020 or resign. We can only hope. - Carl Hardy, Sioux City