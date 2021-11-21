LETTER: Try playing Dungeons and Dragons with friends

Who would have guessed that a global pandemic would be such a great way to find yourself bored for a couple of nights? During the pandemic many people found themselves looking into new hobbies to stave off boredom. Some people found video games or read more books, and others yet experienced tabletop role playing for the first time.

Dungeons and Dragons is one of the oldest tabletop role playing games and has been a sweet release from reality when things start to get a little to grim. Not only is the escapism fun, but it’s healthy to get out of your head for a moment to play a game with friends. Dungeons and Dragons is all about collaborative storytelling with a hint of math and the stories that players create around the table and around the world can help someone forget about their troubles.

For me, Dungeons and Dragons is a fairly expensive hobby, but that’s because I buy every book. To play all you need are the free online rules and a set of dice. Well, you’ll also need a couple of friends to sit around the table with you, but other than that, you’re already well on your way to creating something incredible that you’ll remember for a lifetime while you escape from reality for just a moment. Happy gaming! -- Darrian Adkins, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0