In reading the Feb. 22 edition of The Journal I came upon the story regarding the request of Police Chief Rex Mueller for the hiring of four additional police officers. Two questions came to mind in, one, how is it that the police department is still limited to 127 officers, and two, how is it that Sioux City still has Bob Scott on the city council?

Just looking at his remarks to the police chief in regard to his request of four officers, and Scott offering two, when his hypocritical reasoning was that you’d need at least six to redraw districts. Maybe Scott has been in the position of power for too long that he still sees it as an opportunity to disparage rather than offer intelligent input to an issue. The last I’d seen, other than doing a citizens academy, Bob Scott has no law enforcement experience. Perhaps he would do better sticking to his tax business. You can do better Sioux City! Mark Wyant, Marshalltown, Iowa