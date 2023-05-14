If a family had a teenager who was given a credit card and this teen kept maxing out the card while paying the minimum payment amounts, the parents would not be truly helping their child by extending the credit card spending limit month after month or year after year.

We have a federal government that for decades has spent much more than they take in as revenue. So we are now over $32,000,000,000,000 in debt. And now our administration is demanding Congress increase the amount of money the government can spend next year without any consideration on reducing spending.

No family or business would be successful doing this. Why do we tolerate Congress continuing this craziness? -- Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa