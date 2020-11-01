 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: U.S. going through two global epidemics
View Comments

LETTER: U.S. going through two global epidemics

{{featured_button_text}}

America right now is going through an unprecedented time in our history. Fighting two global epidemics at the same time. One is, of course the COVID-19 pandemic. And the other one is the disease known as the cult of Trump. Fortunately, doctors and scientists, across the globe, are working extremely hard to find a cure for the first one. But only Americans can cure the second one. And that cure is by voting for Joe Biden for President of the United States. Both of these devastating epidemics have negatively impacted our lives and the very foundations of our nation. But the good news is that through science and exercising our sacred right to vote, America can rid itself of both of them. Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Make America great again
Letters

MINI: Make America great again

A recent report indicated that the median income for families rose by $6,000. Of course, every economic indicator has sky-rocketed to record h…

MINI: Sell her soul
Letters

MINI: Sell her soul

Greenfield gets the Pinocchio Award for her "I'll work with Democrats and Republicans if elected." After the DNC spent a hundred million on he…

MINI: PC repair
Letters

MINI: PC repair

Hunter Biden could have avoided all the controversy concerning the emails on his laptop allegedly linking his father with corruption. Instead …

MINI: What a plan
Letters

MINI: What a plan

The Democrats' platform: court packing, expanding number of states, DC and Puerto Rico both liberal, Medicare for all including illegal immigr…

MINI: Fake noise
Letters

MINI: Fake noise

Now that we are getting used to fake news we now have to get used to fake audience noise during pro football games, where the game is played i…

MINI: Hypocrisy
Letters

MINI: Hypocrisy

Based solely on her testimony during the Supreme Court hearings I have no big problem with Judge Barrett. My problem is the raw power grab the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News