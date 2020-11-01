LETTER: U.S. going through two global epidemics

America right now is going through an unprecedented time in our history. Fighting two global epidemics at the same time. One is, of course the COVID-19 pandemic. And the other one is the disease known as the cult of Trump. Fortunately, doctors and scientists, across the globe, are working extremely hard to find a cure for the first one. But only Americans can cure the second one. And that cure is by voting for Joe Biden for President of the United States. Both of these devastating epidemics have negatively impacted our lives and the very foundations of our nation. But the good news is that through science and exercising our sacred right to vote, America can rid itself of both of them. Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa