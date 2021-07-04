 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: U.S. is becoming less energy independent
0 Comments

LETTER: U.S. is becoming less energy independent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Due to an energy crisis, Californians are now being asked to stop charging their electric vehicles during peak usage times.

Not long ago, long lines at gas stations in the southeast were common. About five months ago, hundreds of construction workers on the Keystone XL pipeline were gainfully employed.

Remember six months ago when the United States was energy independent and actually exporting energy? It’s ironic that former President Obama famously espoused in 2009 that “elections have consequences.” -- Thomas Plendl, Kingsley, Iowa

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News