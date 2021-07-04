LETTER: U.S. is becoming less energy independent

Due to an energy crisis, Californians are now being asked to stop charging their electric vehicles during peak usage times.
Not long ago, long lines at gas stations in the southeast were common. About five months ago, hundreds of construction workers on the Keystone XL pipeline were gainfully employed.
Remember six months ago when the United States was energy independent and actually exporting energy? It’s ironic that former President Obama famously espoused in 2009 that “elections have consequences.” -- Thomas Plendl, Kingsley, Iowa