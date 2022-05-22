LETTER: U.S. must end Saudi Arabia's devastating war in Yemen

There is a years-long war that has been killing hundreds of thousands of civilians, including children and it’s not the one in Ukraine currently reported by our news media. This war, not televised, is Saudi Arabia’s war on the people of Yemen.

Just as our government has currently been rushing weapons to Ukraine, for years, we have supplied Saudi Arabia with weapons, spare parts and logistical support. With our backing, Saudi Arabia has conducted indiscriminate bombing. Yemen’s ports have also been blockaded, preventing delivery of food, fuel and medical supplies from reaching the impoverished people of this already poor nation. Besides the 330,000+ already killed, millions more are on the brink of starvation as the world copes with an already short supply of food, due to the war in Ukraine.

There is now a small window of opportunity to end our complicity in this war. A fragile Ramadan truce has been extended for another month. We must not let the killing resume. Although President Biden indicated he would end our support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, he hasn’t followed through.

It’s up to Congress to step in, by passing a Yemen war powers resolution and block U.S. support for any renewed hostilities. Congress could not only stop the killing, but restore its Constitutional war power authority. This bill should be before Congress soon, and deserves our urgent support before the killing resumes. It’s my hope that this discussion is not lost among all the other urgent issues demanding the attention of Congress. Let Congress know this is a long-standing issue that needs resolution now. -- Judy Plank, Le Mars, Iowa

