LETTER: U.S. Senate needs Mike Franken's military leadership

Now more than ever, Iowa and our nation needs a Senate leader with military leadership. Russia is waging an unjust violent war with their neighbors and threatening our allies across the globe. With 36 years of active service, three in the reserve and the rank of three-star admiral, Michael Franken is the leader we need now.

He is out on the campaign trail working hard to earn our vote, but has taken the time to propose solutions along the way. He pointed out months ago that our Navy can easily be utilized to help solve the supply chain problem while boosting national security at the same time.

Chuck Grassley has been in office since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has not proposed a single helpful solution. In fact, Grassley has helped keep our Senate deadlocked, preventing solutions that would help Iowans. Iowa can no longer count on Grassley to be a problem solver.

Another thing worth knowing is Franken is the only candidate with experience in national security and strategic planning. He understands global perspectives, having lived on four continents and would immediately pay attention to what can be done to solve world issues as well as protect our nation and our allies and stand up to the dangerous dictators seeking to invade democratic nations. Join me on June 7, that's the day we vote for Mike Franken, the best candidate to bring real leadership to the Senate. -- Jackie Stellish, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0