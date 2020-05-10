LETTER: U.S. suffers from another condition: Abortion
LETTER: U.S. suffers from another condition: Abortion

Letters to the Editor

We have a condition in the USA for a number of years now that is taking the lives of over 1,000 very young persons each day. However, businesses and schools aren't closed and we are not staying home because of it. No one has to wear a mask or use social distancing to prevent its spread. In fact, over $500 million of our taxpayer money is used to continue this condition.

This pandemic is called "women's health care" by the liberal left. The condition? Abortion. Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa

