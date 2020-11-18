 Skip to main content
LETTER: U.S. veterans are a rare breed
LETTER: U.S. veterans are a rare breed

Letters to the Editor

When I was growing up, all the adult men I knew were veterans. My father, uncles, neighbors and my friend’s fathers had all served. I actually believed that every guy would join or be drafted at some point. I joined the Marines in 1966 just to get it out of the way. Some time later I learned that – from my generation on – only a small percent of the eligible guys actually join the military. Fewer than 6% of the country are veterans. You’re actually a rare breed.

Someone once said that a veteran is someone who signed a check payable to the American people payable in any amount up to his life. No matter the branch, where you served, active, reserve or guard, we all were subject to that invitation to go to war. It’s not that you did something other people couldn’t but that you did something other people didn’t – or wouldn’t. Whatever you think of the military or the wars we served in, when it came time, you stood up. That’s something everyone else should be grateful for and you can be proud of.

To misquote some of Shakespeare's Henry V, :"From this day until the ending of the world, we shall be remembered. We few. We happy few. We band of brothers. For he today who sheds his blood with me shall be my brother.” So, Brothers, I’d like to propose a toast. Here’s to us and those like us. Damn few. -- Ron McKay, Elk Point, S.D.

