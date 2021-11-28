LETTER: Understand risks to yourself, your family with COVID

I am a registered Republican. I vote for the person I believe will best serve the people of Iowa and Sioux City, no matter their party affiliation.

I support personal choice when it comes to masks and COVID vaccinations. All I ask is if you choose to forgo a mask or vaccination, you understand you are risking your life, your spouse, your children, and other loved ones. If any get COVID there could be a major hospital expense, and/or God forbid a funeral expense.

I will never understand why a person would risk their lives or their loved ones for something there is a simple remedy for. You have a choice, please choose wisely, the lives of others are in your hands. -- John Stetson, Sioux City

