The Legislature is currently looking to slow the growth rate of property taxes, which is commendable work. For example, Woodbury County, which has lived within its means, has met the goals of such legislation.
We will continue to lower the county levy to help offset the dramatic increases of the current city assessor (a position that the county-city could consolidate). However, one must also realize the role unfunded state mandates can play.
For example, the statewide children’s mental health system is a laudable goal. However, the fiscal note for SF 479 describes the costs for funding those not Medicaid-eligible through MCOs: MHDS Regions will fund $8.40 million in FY 20/21 and if private insurance doesn’t cover crisis services as assumed, an additional $4.52 million. This means a property tax increase of up to $12.92 million without accompanying funding to cover the new system.
Last year’s newly mandated mental health services alone, such as assessment centers and mobile crisis, will cost $322,000 in property tax dollars in FY 20 just in startup costs for Woodbury. New mandates may be the reason the current property tax reform proposal exempts the amount of growth in the mental health levy as counties must meet these new programs.
The Legislature is well-intended in these efforts. I’m just hopeful that policymakers will recognize that stipulating local governments continually do more without funding can be a driver of the property tax growth they otherwise seek to slow and that the Legislature will appropriate money for counties to help fund new services. - Jeremy Taylor, Sioux City, Woodbury County supervisor