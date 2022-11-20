LETTER: Union is not a dirty word

I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend.

We are right to highlight the importance and success of registered apprenticeship programs in this state. However, the director's article fails to mention one critical stakeholder that is largely responsible for perfecting the apprenticeship model: labor unions. In particular, the building trades unions in this state have set the standard for the earn-while-you learn model, which has been replicated by other industries in recent years.

It is short-sighted not to credit the hard work done by unions and their affiliated training programs to advance apprenticeships here in Iowa. The reality is that outcomes in union apprenticeships often exceed those of other programs. According to a 2021 research study conducted by the nonpartisan Midwest Economic Policy Institute, Iowa’s union apprenticeship programs are leading in diversity and showing higher success rates all around compared to non-union and employer-only programs, especially for women.

Their report, “Apprenticeship Training in Iowa, Enrollment, Completion Rates, and Earnings," found that women are significantly more likely to complete their programs in a union apprenticeship compared to a non-union apprenticeship. The report also notes that union apprenticeship programs account for 70% of the state’s apprentices who are women. Once again, I applaud that Iowa recognizes the value of registered apprenticeships, but the state's building trades unions have been the model for well over 100 years. Do not forget about us! Dean Bradham, Sioux City