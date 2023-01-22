 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Unlimited tuition grants are not 'foundational education'

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

"If we are not providing a foundational education for our children, then we are failing." - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, 2023 condition of the state address.

Yet, Reynolds proposed a paltry 2.5% increase in funding for public schools, and unlimited tuition grants for students to attend private schools, which would take away funds from public schools. That doesn't sound like a plan for a "foundational education" in Iowa. Most of us are very proud of our local public schools. -- Jim Kennedy, Okoboji, Iowa

