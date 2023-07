A mob of out of control teenagers terrorizing a local swimming pool - 15 teenagers in California beating two Marines to a pulp - a mob of teenaged thugs looting and vandalizing a McDonald's in L.A. - all products of mediocre parenting.

This is what happens when there is no discipline and the kids are allowed to call the shots from the time they are two years old. -- Jerry J. Kobs, Sergeant Bluff