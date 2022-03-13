LETTER: Up to the United Nations to stop Russian aggression

We the people of the United Nations, determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind, and to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small, and to establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained, and to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom,

And for these ends to practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbors, and to unite our strength to maintain international peace and security, and to ensure, by the acceptance of principles and the institution of methods, that armed force shall not be used, save in the common interest, and to employ international machinery for the promotion of the economic and social advancement of all peoples,

This is the preamble to the charter of the United Nations. It is up to the United Nations to stop the Russian aggression against Ukraine. This is a critical test of the United Nations itself. If the United Nations fails in this test, then the United Nations is worthless. -- Mark Solheim, Sioux City

