LETTER: Upset with Tom Miller over wastewater suit

Attorney General Tom Miller, you have a good reputation as an advocate for Iowa citizens using your litigative powers to right wrongs and protect Iowa voters from fraudulent activities. However your recent use of that power baffles me.

If I have the facts correct, you never investigated or brought criminal charges against the city of Sioux City for the violations of the waste water discharge rules and regulations. The feds investigated, convened the grand jury, brought charges and obtained convictions via pleas of guilty by those rogue employees, who, from what I am led to understand, were working outside the terms of their employment.

Now you step in and bring civil litigation against the city seeking financial penalties in what is a slam dunk against the taxpayers who now face upgrade costs in the area of $6 million. The penalties you seek could instead be used to offset these dollars. And with little or no effort you reap the glory and publicity....in an election year. The taxpayers once again could suffer financially for something that was never their fault.

Wow, such bravery. I hope you are not expecting voters to clammer to the polls to support you come November because of this action. I, for one, am not impressed. Unless you are willing to work closely with the city to actually help solve the problem, which, by experience I know is not a simple matter, I will not be voting for you in your future reelection effort. Forgo the monetary penalties and it is another matter. -- Mike Hobart, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0