LETTER: Upset with Ung chastising speakers at meeting

Tuesday afternoon, I attended the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting to listen and also make comment about the decision to earmark two-thirds of the county’s America’s Rescue Plan funds toward Law Enforcement Center construction overrun costs.

I was disappointed beyond words to hear Supervisor Matthew Ung’s comments on a press conference held the prior week on the COVID fund allocation and Law Enforcement Center construction. I was not disappointed because he disagreed. Had his commentary solely been about correcting misinformation and providing facts that would have been an admirable rebuttal. However, I was disappointed with the content and tone of his tirade.

The written version entered into public record will be absent the venomous tone with which Mr. Ung called out every person who participated in the press conference. It reached an extreme low when he inferred that a pastor was not Biblical because he expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of elected officials at that press conference. Mr. Ung seems to have taken public disagreement with a board decision as a personal assault.

I know that publicly elected officials have tough jobs. They have to make decisions with facts that others may not know, and in the absence of facts they may not be aware of. However, when an elected official opts to use his office to publicly chastise, rather than engage in conversation, it may be time for him to exit (by choice or by vote) the office he holds. -- Cyndi Hanson, Sioux City

