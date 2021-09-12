 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Use polio, military draft models to end COVID-19
0 Comments

LETTER: Use polio, military draft models to end COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Abraham Lincoln, in the 1850’s, was right: The American system cannot exist “half-free” and “half-slave.”

Lincoln would be right today: America can’t exist “half-vaccinated” and “half-unvaccinated.”

It is time to use the “polio epidemic” model and the “military draft” model to end the COVID-19 pandemic in America.

We can end most of the deaths and suffering by maximizing vaccinations. Now! And not several weeks from now when another 100,000 people will have died. -- David S. Day, Vermillion, S.D.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Thank you President Biden
Letters

MINI: Thank you President Biden

Thank you President Biden for having the courage to do the right thing. Your newly established federal vaccine mandates will save many lives. …

MINI: Biden's catch 22
Letters

MINI: Biden's catch 22

If President Biden honestly understood the gravity of his national security blunders at our borders and overseas, he would resign for the good…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News