LETTER: Use polio, military draft models to end COVID-19

Abraham Lincoln, in the 1850’s, was right: The American system cannot exist “half-free” and “half-slave.”

Lincoln would be right today: America can’t exist “half-vaccinated” and “half-unvaccinated.”

It is time to use the “polio epidemic” model and the “military draft” model to end the COVID-19 pandemic in America.

We can end most of the deaths and suffering by maximizing vaccinations. Now! And not several weeks from now when another 100,000 people will have died. -- David S. Day, Vermillion, S.D.

