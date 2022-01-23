 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Use surplus to address Iowa child care crisis

Letters to the Editor

Iowa has been in a child care crisis for decades. There is a shortfall of 360,000 spaces for Iowa children in child care. We reached a tipping point when parents, particularly women, were forced to make tough choices during the pandemic to care for children, affecting our economy and businesses. This crisis has been brewing for years with little attention given to families' needs.

Iowa leads the nation in the number of parents that work outside the home. Among households with children in Iowa, 22% are headed by a single mother, and of these, 39% are living below the poverty line.

Parents in Iowa, particularly female head of households, need Iowa legislators to step forward and support their efforts to work AND care for their families.

Quality, affordable child care is an integral driver of our economy, allowing parents to thrive in the workforce. Iowa ended fiscal year 2021 with a budget surplus of 1.24 billion. It's not fiscally responsible to continue with huge budget surpluses while families are in crisis.

Are legislators and the governor really interested in helping Iowa families this session? Theresa Weaver-Basye, Sioux City

