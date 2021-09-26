LETTER: Useless islands in the middle of Sergeant Bluff streets

I fail to comprehend Sergeant Bluff's fascination with concrete islands in the middle of their streets. I operate a semi-tractor repair shop and it is getting harder and harder for my customers who are pulling a trailer to get to and from my shop without having to jump islands.

A tractor and trailer going east on Fourth Street cannot make a left turn unto Highway 75 due to the island in the middle of Fourth Street. The railroad people have to jump the island when backing trailers into their property. Check out all the black tire marks on the island.

The same island blocks tractor and trailer access to the Long Lines warehouse and the car detail shop. A tractor and trailer heading south from my shop on Front Street cannot make a left turn on First Street to get to Highway 75 due to the huge island at the junction of First Street and Port Neal Road.

I have not checked it out, but it is my understanding that the renovation of First Street will include more islands! What a waste of concrete and taxpayer money. Why does Sergeant Bluff have such a disdain for easily negotiable wide open streets? Is it a by-product of their 110% anti-business attitude or what?

Bottom line - some of my customers are choosing to patronize other shops that they can access without having to contend with an obstacle course!

Jerry J. Kobs, Sergeant Bluff

