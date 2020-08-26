LETTER: USPS 'can and will be able to handle mail-in voting'

For many years, the USPS has had financial troubles and that is a fact, they are billions of dollars in debt. President Trump has hired someone to stop the bleeding. Is that not what he is supposed to be doing as president, saving the U.S. taxpayers money?

What the liberals do not seem to understand is that the USPS is already fully funded for this year. Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats say Trump will not fund the USPS and that he is trying to slow the USPS down because he is afraid he will lose the election to Joe Biden. That is simply another Democratic lie. President Trump has already said that he would immediately sign a bill that provides funding for the USPS, but the Democrats will not present one without other stipulations attached to it - like a trillion-dollar bailout to Democratic states that have been poorly run for years.