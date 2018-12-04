Thank you to Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan for spearheading the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in USS Sioux City.
Thank you to the commitment of our local leaders, especially, Mayor Bob Scott, for his attentiveness to the idea of USS Sioux City, to Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore on his greatly received Sioux City-esque speech in Annapolis , Maryland, and for all of the local media that covered the commissioning of USS Sioux City.
My late grandfather, Jerome Jungers, served in the Navy during World War II and although he lived in Hospers, Iowa, I know he, like so many others, would have been so very proud of a Navy warship bearing Sioux City's name on it.
It's not very often that an individual can be part of history in the making, but due to the diligence of our current city leaders, hundreds of Sioux Cityans, friends, and local business leaders, and even myself, had the opportunity to attend history that was made in Annapolis, Maryland.
The success of USS Sioux City is the success of the United States, the Navy, Annapolis, Maryland, our current leaders, Sioux City, and all of the individuals it represents, including all residents of Sioux City.
Our leaders should be very proud of this accomplishment and should be given credit when it is due and deserved. I am cheering very hard for your success and for the continued success of Sioux City, Iowa, because your success is shared by all of us. - Jake Jungers, Sioux City