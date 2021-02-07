LETTER: Vaccinate first before reopening schools

I read the paper and watch the news. I see that the rate of infection and deaths from COVID in our area are going down. Great news. I also see that there are production and distribution problems with the vaccine.

I also read and hear that we're going to begin loosening restrictions and we're going to put kids back in school full time. Aren't we getting the cart before the horse? When we start to gain on this virus a little, we turn around and do the things that will make us lose those gains. Do we want the infection rate high again? Do we want to kill more people? Do we want to spread this through our children? Common sense says, get enough people vaccinated to make a difference and then, and only then, loosen restrictions and put the kids back in school full time. -- David Yeadon, Sioux City