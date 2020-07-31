You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Vandalism: Unacceptable
LETTER: Vandalism: Unacceptable

Letters to the Editor

Recent vandalism in Grandview Park doesn't contribute to the success of any one party or person, nor does it contribute to making Sioux City greater than ever before. There are too many people, young and old alike, who are working their tails off to build a legacy for tomorrow that is greater than the one they received. Vandalism throughout our city is not only unacceptable, but it tarnishes any good light brought to our city for months on end. Wasted time and wasted resources not only cost our city today, but they rob the taxpayers of tomorrow.

Sioux City and all of the people in it will only be on a path of prosperity if we can all work together to accomplish our goals. Don't vandalize the future of your Sioux City. Jake Jungers, Sioux City

