LETTER: 'Very misleading;

Letters to the Editor

Saturday's Mini Editorial writer stated the greatest number of Wuhan coronavirus deaths were in the U.S. Very misleading. The U.S. had 3 deaths per 10,000 people. Italy had 5.5 deaths per 10,000 people. The U.S. was about half the rate of the rest of Europe. No one knows the total number of deaths in China because of the government's failure to accurately report ... a common theme for them.

Early action by the U.S. reduced our death rate by 50 t0 80 percent. Maury Rawe, South Sioux City, Nebraska

