LETTER: Vintage Kalin's A/C unit kept us comfortable

I certainly enjoyed the Journal's feature story about the history of Kalin's Indoor Company, which appeared in the Sunday business section on Aug. 1, entitled "100 years of heating, cooling in Siouxland."

When we moved to Sioux City from Ames in 1968, we were told that the house we purchased was the first one that Kalin's air conditioned (along with installing a great furnace) when it was built back in 1941. Never having had central air before this time it was a big "step up" for us to be comfortable all summer long! It used running water as a coolant and we soon piped that water outside to water our lawn. The furnace was like the one described in the article - Norfolk cast-iron, but able to run on gas rather than coal. The cast iron fire box kept the house warm constantly without the "cold spots" which can happen with newer furnaces.

Our daughter was married at home on a very hot July day in 1973 and there was much apprehension that the old A/C might give out at a very crucial time. The temperature outside that day was 98 degrees, but the old A/C came through with flying colors. "Old Faithful" did its job and the wedding went off without a hitch!

Both the old A/C and furnace were still working fine when we moved to an acreage 11 years later. We sadly bid the old pair goodbye, knowing that they were truly an amazing pair and had more than done their duty by us! -- Ona (Onee) Iverson, Sioux City

