LETTER: Virus accomplishes what once seemed impossible


Letters to the Editor

The coronavirus has accomplished three things that seemed impossible just a few short months ago.

First: We no longer hear Jenny McCarthy’s anti-vaccine crowd extolling the virtues of the “natural immunity” that people develop after they contract a disease - if, of course, they survive the disease. It was safer for them to be anti-vaccines when they were enjoying the herd immunity created when flu vaccines were available to the rest of us. Now they get to enjoy the experience of acquiring the “natural immunity” they have been promoting as superior to vaccination.

Second: It has become clear that we need a medical care system that takes care of everyone because our own health cannot be assured if the health of our neighbors cannot also be assured.

Third: The notion that any government program that smacks of socialism is anathema to capitalism must finally be abandoned. It is now clear that capitalism thrives only with a functioning market. That market is not driven by private enterprises because they have something to sell. It is driven by people with incomes that allow them to buy the things they need. Customers without incomes lead to a failure of capitalism. It was a lesson that Hoover’s Republicans refused to learn in 1930. Luckily Republicans in 2020 understand it and hopefully the $3 trillion of this bipartisan “socialism” will prevent a repeat of the Great Depression. Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City

