LETTER: Virus 'is not a partisan political issue'
View Comments

LETTER: Virus 'is not a partisan political issue'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

In January of this year President Trump halted air travel from China, where the COVID-19 virus originated. Instead of getting on board with this appropriate control measure, Joe Biden labeled Trump as xenophobic, a China hater and a fear mongerer. A month later he was criticizing Trump for doing too little, too late.

COVID-19 is not a partisan political issue. It is a worldwide humanitarian health issue. Instead of resisting everything coming from Trump as Nancy Pelosi commanded the Democrats to do, this initial order by Trump would have been the ideal time to show that Americans, even politicians, can work together when it is in the best interest of all.

Medicine and science seem to progress far faster then does human behavior. When medicine has a vaccine and effective treatment for this virus, politicians will still be pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame for some new problem. Don Schenk, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: If it's no big deal ...
Letters

MINI: If it's no big deal ...

I would like to ask all of the President Trump supporters who are so dismissive of the seriousness of this pandemic and the very real health c…

MINI: 'He is so right'
Letters

MINI: 'He is so right'

In December of 2019, President Trump tweeted: "In reality, they're not after me, they're after you. I'm just in the way." He is so right.

MINI: 'What gives?'
Letters

MINI: 'What gives?'

First, the POTUS made fun of Joe Biden for wearing a face mask. Now, he says it is patriotic. What gives? Poll numbers!

MINI: 'A sad, sad chapter ...'
Letters

MINI: 'A sad, sad chapter ...'

Presidential libraries are intended to encapsulate and preserve famous and inspiring speeches, letters and other examples of leadership for di…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News