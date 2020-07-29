LETTER: Virus 'is not a partisan political issue'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In January of this year President Trump halted air travel from China, where the COVID-19 virus originated. Instead of getting on board with this appropriate control measure, Joe Biden labeled Trump as xenophobic, a China hater and a fear mongerer. A month later he was criticizing Trump for doing too little, too late.

COVID-19 is not a partisan political issue. It is a worldwide humanitarian health issue. Instead of resisting everything coming from Trump as Nancy Pelosi commanded the Democrats to do, this initial order by Trump would have been the ideal time to show that Americans, even politicians, can work together when it is in the best interest of all.

Medicine and science seem to progress far faster then does human behavior. When medicine has a vaccine and effective treatment for this virus, politicians will still be pointing fingers and looking for someone to blame for some new problem. Don Schenk, Sioux City

