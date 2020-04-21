LETTER: Virus 'must not steal our voting rights, too'
LETTER: Virus 'must not steal our voting rights, too'

Letters to the Editor

Recent decisions to limit voting availability by restricting access to normal precinct locations have little validity. More than essential, voting rights must never be restricted. As far as social distancing at the polling booth, most have gotten the routine down by now and masks and gloves are readily available. Besides, there is more crowding in any typical grocery store, gas station, construction site or lumber yard than there is at our polling stations.

Limiting or eliminating voting locations simply exacerbates the problem. The Wuhan Chinese coronavirus has been used to steal many freedoms; it must not steal our voting rights, too. Loran Joens, Sioux City

