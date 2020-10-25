 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote for Bob Henderson
LETTER: Vote for Bob Henderson

Letters to the Editor

Two of the reasons I am voting for Bob Henderson for Iowa House.

First, Bob will continue the fiscally responsible agenda of the last four years. With Republican lead our state Emergency Fund is at $734 million and will help our state rebound well in the wake of COVID-19 and get us back to the robust economy we enjoyed before COVID. Our economy is one of the many reasons Iowa ranks #8 as the best state in which to live.

Bob has our people and our society as his first priority. As a former educator, he knows how important it is to get our education system back on track with local control. With less control over curricular, delivery, focus and purpose our United States is not leading the world in educating our young as it did before the 70's. And remember when Iowa graduates were among the sought after for good paying jobs? Bob believes education should strive to develop good citizens first with an understanding that school is a place to learn for the betterment of our country as a whole.

Bob has the insight, energy and willingness to act on his ideas which is why I am asking you to follow me and vote for Bob Henderson for the Iowa House. Cheryl Prather, Sioux City

