The question that Democrats are always asked is: What can you give us? Free health care? Free college? But the question they are never asked is: How do you plan on paying for this?
When the 2020 Democratic candidates were asked if they supported free healthcare for undocumented immigrants, they all raised their hand. I bet if they were asked who had a plan to pay for it, not a single hand would stay up.
It is these toxic ideas that lead to the downfall of a nation. Just look at Venezuela. It is important that we, as citizens of the United States, work to prevent this from happening to our country, too. We must use our right to vote to keep these socialist policies out of our system and elect more people like Joni Ernst who will not be afraid to fight against them. Jack Sponder, Sioux City